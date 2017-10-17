The Mamma Mia Sequel Is Coming. And It's Featuring Cher

All praise the musical gods: Cher is set to star in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the exciting sequel to the 2008 Blockbuster hit.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the amazing actress/singer/Twitter superstar will join a star-studded cast, which includes Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, and Stellan Skarsgard. This is the second film Cher and Streep have worked on together, the last of which being Silkwood, which hit cinemas in 1983.
Though details about her role and character have yet to be released, it's sure to be fabulous. Over the weekend, Cher took a brief break from calling out President Donald Trump on Twitter to tease the big news on Twitter with a photo of some shiny, platform disco boots and a kiss emoji. Immediately, people started to piece together that their queen would finally be returning to the big screen for a musical as bold as she is.
"CHER ARE YOU IN MAMMA MIA," one Twitter user wrote.
Another excited fan wrote that "MAMMA MIA always screamed you to me" and encouraged Cher to do whatever she needed to do in order to keep the party boots.
Cher also tweeted that she's been practicing dance numbers, so it's safe to assume her character will also likely be a "dancing queen" of sorts.
Of course, fans aren't just freaking out because the pop rock queen was destined to star in an ABBA-inspired musical; they're also pumped that Cher is finally making her way back to the big screen after taking a seven-year break. Her last film, Burlesque, also a musical, debuted in 2010.
Stay tuned for more exciting details as they unfold.
