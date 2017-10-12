Life can get complicated — just ask Demi Lovato. The 25-year-old Barney kid star turned Disney Channel movie tween star turned international pop star has been living her life (and all it's twists and turns) to the fullest, and now she's letting fans get an inside look at all the excitement that comes with being Demi freakin' Lovato with her documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.
Lovato is premiering a full-length documentary on YouTube this autumn (it will premiere on Lovato's YouTube channel at 10 a.m. PST on 17th October), but we know you can't wait that long to see what a day in the life of one of the biggest names in music is like behind-the-scenes. So, we're premiering an exclusive clip from Simply Complicated right here, right now, and it's funny shit. Literally.
In addition to showing the hard-working and complex side of Lovato, the documentary also sets out to show the light-hearted and hilarious moments. In true unfiltered Lovato fashion, the clip below opens with a potty joke ("That's the cutest shit I've ever seen" she says of a photo of her on the toilet as a kid with a huge grin on her face) and then transitions into a montage of Lovato cracking herself, and her crew, up.
You can practically feel her good energy through the brief clip that shows her goofing off at breakfast, in the studio, and in the car. Nick Jonas sums it up her perfectly when describing her liveliness: "There's is an exuberance about her that feels very youthful and fun." True, and true.
Check out the exclusive clip below, and make sure to tune into Lovato's YouTube channel on 10/17 for the full experience. You'll be actually be sorry if you don't.
