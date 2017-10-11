Gloria Allred Hints That Even More Hollywood Names Will Be Called Forward

Discrimination attorney and feminist lawyer Gloria Allred has a close relationship to the scandal surrounding film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by numerous women of sexually harassment, and in a few cases, assault. Not only is she reportedly representing one of Weinstein's accusers, but she's also the mother of Lisa Bloom, who served as Weinstein's advisor before resigning on 7th October.
The Cut reports that Allred went on CNN on Wednesday to talk about the severity of the allegations, and while there, she stated that Weinstein isn't the only "high-profile" person who's being accused of toxic conduct.
"I do think we're at the tipping point," she said. "However, I want to also say that Harvey Weinstein is not the beginning and the end of this issue, because I have been contacted by many accusers who are accusing other high-profile figures in Hollywood as well."
Gloria Allred: “I have been contacted by many accusers who are accusing other high profile figures in Hollywood.” https://t.co/Mw1vLHDos1— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) October 11, 2017
Allred then issued a stern warning to anyone who has a history of sexual harassment in the industry.
"If any of you think that you are entitled to sexually harass women and subject them to unwanted sexual advances or language or both, you're wrong," she said. "Your days are over. Women are empowered. They will not be silent anymore. They will assert their rights to be free from sexual harassment in the work place. You're going to need to understand you're going to face serious consequences if you continue to interfere with their right to equal employment opportunity."
We're already seeing Allred's advisory come true. As more and more women come forward about their experiences with Weinstein, others are starting to feel like they can finally talk about their own harrowing stories. Just this week, Terry Crews shared how he was assaulted by a prominent man at a Hollywood party, while Hilarie Burton recalled being groped by Ben Affleck on TRL.
Hopefully, more people will feel empowered to join this incredibly painful, yet vital, conversation so we send the message that sexual harassment and assault won't be tolerated not only in Hollywood, but anywhere.
