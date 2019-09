How These Powerful Celebrities Are Condemning Harvey Weinstein

In the past week, over a dozen serious allegations have been made against the film titan Harvey Weinstein. With each passing hour, more and more women have come forward revealing their own disturbing experiences with Weinstein. It started when The New York Times published a damning report about sexual harassment allegations against the former Weinstein Co. executive last Thursday, but worsened as three women have now accused him of rape . The New Yorker shared their stories in a powerful article written by Ronan Farrow published on Tuesday.