Hollywood Has Been Dropping Hints About Harvey Weinstein For Years

The allegations against former Weinstein Co. executive Harvey Weinstein keep mounting. After The New York Times published an article on Thursday about decades of sexual harassment claims against Weinstein, The New Yorker published the accounts of three women who accused Weinstein of rape.
Plenty of celebrities have spoken out against Weinstein within the past week. And people like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have come forward to share personal stories about their negative experiences with the film mogul.
Another disturbing facet of this story has been slowly coming to light in the wake of the allegations as well, which is that Hollywood has known about Weinstein's reported actions for years. Pop culture sleuths have discovered references to Weinstein in places such as 30 Rock and Seth MacFarlane's reading of the 2013 Oscar nominations.
It's frustrating that these rumours appeared to be so well-known within the industry, yet they still went unaddressed. Here are the ways in which Hollywood demonstrated its complicity while dropping hints about Harvey Weinstein out in the open, for everyone to see.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
