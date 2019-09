How Millennials Do Stay-At-Home Motherhood

We’re in the middle of something of a revolution in terms of what it means to be a working parent, and how that experience is represented. There are books roundtables, and foundations dedicated to navigating the delicate-sometimes-impossible juggle of career ambition with childcare duties. For stay-at-home mums, a group quietly growing since 1999, there is less dialogue surrounding their day-to-day choices. People aren’t asking their opinions on “doing it all,” even though they often do very much at the same time, sometimes envying friends and spouses who can go to work, talk to adults, and drink their morning coffee with both hands.