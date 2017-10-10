Trump Goes After Jemele Hill On Twitter

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
I'm confused, because when Trump said to boycott NFL stuff, it was cool but when Jemele Hill said to do it, it wasn't cool anymore. Weird— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 9, 2017
Jemele Hill is held to a higher standard for her online behavior than the current President of the United States. Just think about that.— Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) October 9, 2017
Jemele Hill suspended for an opinion while the president is celebrated for calling black athletes SOBs. It's 2017 people.— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) October 9, 2017
You are absolutely making a mistake @espn in your treatment of @jemelehill . She's the only reason I even pay attention to you.— roxane gay (@rgay) October 9, 2017
Maybe if Jemele Hill tweeted thinly veiled threats of nuclear war at North Korea republicans would just be "disappointed" but stand by her.— (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 9, 2017