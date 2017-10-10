Story from News

Trump Goes After Jemele Hill On Twitter

Caitlin Flynn
John Salangsang/Invision/AP Photo
Update: President Trump sent a tweet attacking ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, who has been suspended for two weeks for allegedly violating the company's social media guidelines.
Trump wrote, "With Jemele Hill at the mike [sic] it is no wonder ESPN ratings have 'tanked,' in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!"
In September, Hill called Trump a "white supremacist." In response, the White House called for the anchor to be fired.
This story was originally published on October 9, 2017.
ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks due to social media posts, The New York Times reports.
Advertisement
On Sunday the SportsCenter host commented on Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones' statement that he would bench any players who "disrespect the flag."
"This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted," Hill tweeted. "If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers."
In a follow-up tweet, Hill clarified that she wasn't calling for an NFL boycott — she simply wanted to make the (very legitimate) point that an "unfair burden" is being placed upon players. "Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives," Hill wrote.
On Monday afternoon, ESPN released the following statement: "Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision."
Last month Hill described Donald Trump as a "white supremacist" on social media, prompting the White House to call for her termination.
Jones has been vocal in his opposition of players who kneel during the anthem. "[I]f there is anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “You understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period."
The players who have chosen to take a knee or sit during the national anthem have repeatedly explained that they're not disrespecting the flag or the military, but are trying to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice in America.
Advertisement
Hill has received an outpouring of support following the news of her suspension, and more than a few people have pointed out that she's being held to a higher standard than the president.
Advertisement

More from Work & Money

R29 Original Series