After 21 years (!) of nudes and neons — from Naked 1, 2, 3 to Vice, respectably — cofounder Wende Zomnir tells R29 she had an "a-ha" moment: Why not create a metallics-only palette ? A first for the brand, it features 20 brand-new, molten hues louder than Judas Priest's "Electric Eye," with shade names that sound like they belong on a Van Halen tour bus. Even the packaging is decidedly metal: The purple sleeve is designed to look like a matchbook — because how else could you embody the guitar-wielding era of rock 'n' roll without that?