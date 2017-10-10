Back in April, convention-goers managed to get the very first peek at a Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, but the rest of the world had to wait until now to get their eyes on the second.
In the new trailer, Star Wars fans get a closer look at Rey (Daisy Ridley) training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Lightsabers abound and there's even a fleeting glimpse of Skywalker's bionic hand. And even though it should be a touching scene involving a master passing the torch, Luke says something few could predict: It's not as dramatic as "the Jedi must end," but his statement that he fears Rey's growing power is pretty big.
Plenty in the trailer lends credence to John Boyega's insistence that the new chapter will bring a darker tone to the franchise. Not only is there suspenseful music and plenty of anger coming from a scarred Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), there's a pair of heartbreaking shots showing Carrie Fisher that'll give fans all the feels. Not even an appearance from Chewbacca and a sweet porg can temper the emotions there. There's some very diabolical foreshadowing, too, with Rey seeming to struggle to pick a side and clever editing that suggests that she may side with Ren.
Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO— Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017
The clip doesn't give a look at Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) in action, though a new poster released today does offer an image. As a maintenance worker turned under-the-radar Resistance badass, she's set to play a huge part in Finn's development as a rebel. It's a family affair, too: Entertainment Weekly reports that Rose's sister, Paige, is an X-Wing gunner alongside Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).
The film's director, Rian Johnson, did offer up some words of warning, however. He told fans that if they wanted to come into the film without any misconceptions or teases from the entertainment-industrial complex, they should avoid the trailer. But The Force is definitely strong, so that probably won't be an option for die-hard fans. Johnson said that Lucasfilm was aware of spoilers from all angles, adding that the upcoming film's merchandising team would do its best to stay keep spoilers at bay. That means no toys with plot reveals, which happened with Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron.
I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 8, 2017
But it’s gooooood..... https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4
That wording is misleading - I said IF you want to come in totally 100% clean, avoid the trailer.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 9, 2017
However, the new trailer doesn't offer up any clues to the "amazing" send-off that's in store for Carrie Fisher's General Leia. Past reports have stated that the Lucasfilm crew won't be bringing her back to the films via CGI after Fisher's death earlier this year. Fans will have to wait until the film's official release on December 15 to see how the franchise handles that as well as the new twists shown in this brand-new trailer.
