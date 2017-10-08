VP Mike Pence Left An NFL Game When Some Players Knelt During The Anthem

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
After all the scandals involving unnecessarily expensive travel by cabinet secretaries, how much taxpayer money was wasted on this stunt? https://t.co/R4SFCTCMUJ— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 8, 2017
A C32 (AF2) costs $42,936/hour. Pence flew 2.5 hours from Vegas to Indianapolis and then flew back to LA ??— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) October 8, 2017
Mike Hateful Pence says he left the NFL game in protest?— Thinker (@areta) October 8, 2017
Not so fast.
He had to board Air Force Two for a fundraiser in los Angeles at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/1ufgXkedn9
It takes 4 hours to fly from Indianapolis to California. Pence had a 6:30 fundraiser in CA. Pence wasn’t staying for the game anyway.— Hesiod Theogeny (@Hesiod2k11) October 8, 2017