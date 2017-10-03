The Best Boots For Trainer People

"No, this isn’t some new ungodly shoe hybrid trend (think: the sneaker wedge of 2013, or the stiletto Timbs of the early-aughts)," she adds. "It's comfortable, sporty, easy, and a bit more 'together' than house slippers (or, in this case, Vans that’ve seen too many summer music festivals)." And we couldn't agree more. Now's the time to give those kicks a break and give one of fashion's cool, weird trends a try. Click on to meet the trainerboot, because life's all about compromise.