All Work, No Play? Beat Your Work Addiction Before It Beats You

Even though it's been likened to some serious forms of addiction, workaholism is often a glamorised and celebrated part of our culture. People proudly wear the ‘workaholic’ title like a badge of honour without stopping to consider the adverse effects that inevitably come with an unhealthy attachment to work. To clarify, a workaholic is defined as "a person who compulsively works excessively hard and long hours". The written definition doesn't exactly sound like fun but the reality can be much worse.