A-Rod's Daughter FaceTimes Him Just To See Jennifer Lopez

Dating when you have kids can be tricky. There's always the question of whether your kids will accept the person you're seeing, which can have a huge impact on your relationship. But when you're one half of an A-list celebrity couple, there's a whole slew of other factors to consider. Like, for instance, your children being starstruck by your S.O.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, Alex Rodriguez revealed that his daughters FaceTime him in the hopes of seeing Jennifer Lopez. It's lovely that Rodriguez's daughters like his girlfriend and want to spend time with her, the story – as he tells it – is pretty funny. Apparently, his communication with his kids has increased significantly since he and Lopez started dating.
"We usually call at least once a day on FaceTime, now they call me three, four, five times," Rodriguez told Kimmel. "It's, funny because when I pick up the phone — and I could be anywhere — they call, I answer. I'm like, 'Hi, Tashi, hi Ella.' And I can see them — they're like, 'Hey Daddy,' and they're looking around behind me. And I'm like, 'Hi honey, how was school?' And they're like, 'Uh, Dad, yeah it was great. Where's Jennifer?' And I say, 'Oh, no, she went to the set already, honey, she's working.' 'Oh, okay, Dad, I'll call you later.'"
Meanwhile, Rodriguez noted that Lopez's children aren't nearly as impressed with his baseball career.
Even Kimmel himself suggested that Rodriguez is out of his league. When discussing Rodriguez's eligibility for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the host told the former Yankee, "All your accomplishments on the field pale in comparison to dating Jennifer Lopez." Check out the sweet clip below.
