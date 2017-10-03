Bella Hadid Promises To Help Those Affected By The Shooting In Las Vegas

I am still trying to process the last 4 weeks, few months, year that the world has experienced... What these families, innocent young people, elderly, our environment have had to deal with.Suffer through. Completely internalize and stay strong for the ones around them but still suffer. I feel so powerless today. I am thinking of all of the ways that I could help but still no way to mend the hearts of the aching in Las Vegas today.. I know this post won't help heal. It won't put a diaper on a babies bottom or help a wounded man/woman that are in pain. But my heart is with all who need it and my light and energy is too. Going to sleep sad tonight... The world needs some help. Rest In Peace to the ones who were lost and sending my light and love to the ones mourning.. I am going to help how I can...i promise.. If you have any GREAT donation sites that will help any of the recent tragedies, please comment below. Spread the word. The more people know, the more we can educate, and hopefully move forward stronger, with love. Peace ✌?❤️
Advertisement