Bella Hadid Promises To Help Those Affected By The Shooting In Las Vegas

Kaitlin Reilly
The mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas has reportedly claimed 59 lives and injured over 500 more. Many public figures and celebrities have spoken out about the atrocity, and now, model Bella Hadid is calling for action.
In an emotional post, Hadid states that she feels "helpless" following the heinous act of violence that took place at the country music festival on Sunday night. She wrote:
"I am still trying to process the last 4 weeks, few months, year that the world has experienced... What these families, innocent young people, elderly, our environment have had to deal with.Suffer through. Completely internalise and stay strong for the ones around them but still suffer. I feel so powerless today. I am thinking of all of the ways that I could help but still no way to mend the hearts of the aching in Las Vegas today."
The 2016 Model of the Year shared that she wants to do more than just send her thoughts to Las Vegas — she wants to make a real, tangible effort to help those in need.
"I know this post won't help heal. It won't put a diaper on a babies bottom or help a wounded man/woman that are in pain. But my heart is with all who need it and my light and energy is too. Going to sleep sad tonight... The world needs some help. Rest In Peace to the ones who were lost and sending my light and love to the ones mourning.. I am going to help how I can...i promise.. If you have any GREAT donation sites that will help any of the recent tragedies, please comment below. Spread the word. The more people know, the more we can educate, and hopefully move forward stronger, with love. Peace."

Hadid's post comes shortly after her older sister Gigi took to Twitter to share her anger at the fact that the shooter was able to buy a gun in the first place.
"It sickens me the ease in which a TERRORIST can be sold a GUN. Is the ease really worth all these lives ?! This needs to stop," Gigi wrote on the social media platform.
Click on the link to learn how to help the survivors of the shooting.
