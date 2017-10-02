Gigi Hadid Had An Extremely Emotional Response To The Shooting In Las Vegas

Following last night's mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival, supermodel Gigi Hadid is speaking out. The 22-year-old first wrote that her heart was "broken for all the victims" of the shooting. Hadid turned quickly to a call for action, asking for stricter gun control in the U.S.
"It sickens me the ease in which a TERRORIST can be sold a GUN. Is the ease really worth all these lives ?! This needs to stop," she wrote, replying to her earlier tweet.
When a user pointed out that the gun used in the attack is "banned and cannot he [sic] sold illegally," Hadid had a retort ready.
Advertisement
"This isn't the first shooting, and not the first deaths," she wrote. "Regardless he is a terrorist. Shame on him, not just on gun laws."
I feel like every day is more shocking and sad...My heart is broken for all the victims of last night's shooting in Vegas, & their families— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017
It sickens me the ease in which a TERRORIST can be sold a GUN. Is the ease really worth all these lives ?! This needs to stop.— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017
This isn't the first shooting, and not the first deaths. Regardless he is a terrorist. Shame on him, not just on gun laws. https://t.co/snyWOesJqF— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017
Sunday evening, a gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas. The gunman, identified as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, took aim from the 32nd floor of a nearby casino, killing at least 50 and injuring over 400 people. Country star (and headliner) Jason Aldean was performing at the time of the attack. Video footage from the incident shows Aldean stopping mid-song at the sound of rapid fire gunshots.
"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe," Aldean wrote in an Instagram post following the massacre.
Many stars followed with their own messages of support, rallying around Aldean and the country music festival. Maren Morris wrote, "Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon."
In the hours since the news broke, many celebrities — country music stars and directors and television a-listers like — have tweeted their support and condolences to the victims of Las Vegas. You can read their emotional responses here.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement