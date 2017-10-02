Mariah Carey Found Out About The Las Vegas Shooting Live On Air

Many of us learned about Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting — which the AP reports left at least 50 people dead and 200 wounded — on social media or on TV Monday morning. But singer Mariah Carey was blindsided when the news broke live on air during an interview. In the midst of promoting her Christmas tour, Carey found out about the shooting from Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.
Upon learning the news that the suspect open fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino during Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Carey was dismayed.
"It's just awful," she said on her live feed from Beverly Hills. "Again, I pray for the victims and hope that all of this can stop as soon as possible. I've spent a lot of time in Vegas. This type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy. So I continue to pray for the victims and hope we have an end to this as soon as possible."
Suspect Stephen Paddock was dead by the time authorities reached his room.
For Carey, the most heartbreaking part of the tragedy was the fact that the victims simply wanted a night of music.
"It's terrible because people are just going out to listen to music," she continued. "They're out for the night and something like this happens, it's shocking."
After the interview, the singer also took to Twitter to share her condolences.
Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety ??— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017
Just this past summer Carey finished up her residency show, Number 1 To Infinity, in Las Vegas. The residency took place in Caesar's Palace from May 6, 2015 to July 18, 2017.
