These Stalker Films Will Make You Look Behind You

Let's be honest: Social media has made stalkers of us all. Information about everyone, from our coworkers to our new partners' exes, is available with a few clicks and keywords. Who hasn't scrolled to a point in a person's timeline, and accidentally liked a post, am I right?
Recent films have caught onto the way social media is changing our initial judgments of, and relationships with, others. In 2017, both Friend Request and Ingrid Goes West depicted obsessions born from internet interactions. Granted, in Friend Request (in cinemas 22nd September) the stalker is a demon-witch — but she still goes through the usual avenues of Facebook feeds to track down her target.
But even if the social media component is new, movies have been dealing with the themes of obsession forever. So, with "Every Breath You Take" blaring in the background, get acquainted with some of cinema's most unforgettable stalkers. They certainly won't be forgetting you.
