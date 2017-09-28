Nina Dobrev Went To The Razor's Edge For This Film Role

Sometimes celebrities take on roles that transform them into an almost unrecognisable person, a la Charlize Theron in Monster or Nicole Kidman in The Hours. Then there are parts actors take on that simply give them a little extra edge — and, sometimes, a cool new look that they can take with them offscreen. For former Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, her latest movie role comes with a cool-girl haircut, and it's making us think that her character is probably the chicest person alive.
In two new pics posted to stylist Riawna Capri's Instagram page, the Flatliners actress is borderline unrecognizable, thanks to her new, razor-sharp 'do. According to the caption, it wasn't a choice made by Dobrev (though, seriously, the look is on fire.) Instead, the haircut is for "Chloe," the new character she'll be playing in Roger Avary’s new movie Lucky Day.
✂️✂️✂️ #BangingBob with #FrenchFringe for @Nina's new movie "Lucky Day". We're calling it the #Nob (Nina-Bob ?) She plays CHLOE a Parisian artist, so we concocted this chic European look for her character. ??? Bye Bye #DObrev (for now ?) This photo is life ? @adambreuchaud killed it on this #makeup look ? Simply #flawless!!! #FlatlinersMovie #Premiere
The new 'do made its way to the Flatliners movie premiere, though in that movie, Dobrev plays a death-defying college student while rocking her signature long locks.
This isn't the first time a Roger Avary movie showcased an iconic hair style. In the 2002 Bret Easton Ellis adaptation The Rules Of Attraction, Shannon Sossamon's "cool girl" character Lauren Hynde also has a cropped, brunette, and extremely memorable, hair look.
And then there's the fact that Avary also co-wrote Pulp Fiction, which featured Uma Thurman at her darkest hour...hair-wise, at least.
Hmm...anyone else sensing a pattern, here?
This haircut may not be Dobrev's number one pick had she gone into the salon on her own accord, but sometimes, physically transforming into another character starts with a little snip from a scissor. With this haircut, Dobrev already oozes cool...and her character in Lucky Day will likely be intimidatingly so.
