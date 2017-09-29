Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter ?) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day.... Read the rest on my @Reddit profile. Link in bio.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:20am PDT