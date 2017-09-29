Serena's Daughter's Name Has A Special Meaning

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
The story of Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. has been adorable from the moment Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat to the video she posted soon after her birth. Now, we have one more reason to gush over this new addition to Serena and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian's family: her initials.
In a recent tweet, Serena pointed out that Alexis Jr.'s initials, A.O., are the same as the abbreviation for the Australian Open, which she won while she was pregnant. When her pregnancy was announced, news outlets exploded with headlines like "How is it possible to win a Grand Slam while pregnant?", though it's worth noting that pregnant women do physically demanding jobs all the time. Regardless, Alexis's initials are a fun tribute to a major accomplishment — winning her 23rd Grand Slam — her mom reached while she was pregnant with her.
Advertisement
Given that Alexis was named after her father, it's likely her initials' similarity to the Aussie Open's abbreviation is just a coincidence. But it's a cool coincidence, nonetheless.
Some fans are using Alexis's name as evidence that she's destined for athletic greatness.
One fan pointed out that Alexis came into the world during another major tennis competition, the U.S. Open.
Whatever career path she goes down, Alexis is already a celebrity, with over 60,000 Instagram followers. Serena recently posted a photo of her on Instagram, observing that she's got her mom's strength. "She has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day," she wrote.
Then, she addressed her own mum: "Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges — ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had."
Advertisement

More from Entertainment

R29 Original Series