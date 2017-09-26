Warning: If you consider history to be a spoiler, then this article has it.
Our lives are incredibly interesting to us, we who are living them. But if we're going to be honest with ourselves, most of our lives probably couldn’t be adapted into blockbusting action movies involving multinational spying schemes. Looking back, it seemed that Barry Seal lived his life so that, one day, it could be adapted into a film. That’s just how wild it was.
“I don’t agree with what he was doing, but you can’t help but be utterly fascinated by it,” Tom Cruise told People of Barry Seal, the character he’s playing in the movie American Made, out September 29. It’s hard not to be fascinated by a man who was an airplane pilot, a drug runner working for the Medellin Cartel, and an informant working for the DEA.
In 1991, Seal was played by Dennis Hopper in a TV movie called Doublecrossed. He appeared in Season 1, Episode 4 of Narcos. But no work made about Seal reaches the scale of American Made.
Get ready to be fascinated by his story.
