The Internet Can't Keep Up With The Khloé Kardashian Pregnancy News

Christopher Luu
Photo: Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images.
Minutes after various sources reported that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant, the internet did what it does best: dust off the GIFs, toss the virtual confetti, and add the requisite dose of cynicism.
Fans of the famous family lamented that, these days, it's almost impossible to actually keep up with the Kardashians, with news coming from just about every sibling.
Kris Jenner must be working her momager thumbs overtime behind the scenes, because while there's a maelstrom of headlines surrounding her brood, she's remained eerily quiet. Her radio silence seems to be an isolated incident, however, because just about everyone else has something to say.
Even before sources allegedly confirmed Khloé's news, fans were congratulating the star. Fans who have kept up know that she's wanted a child of her own for a very long time. Being Auntie KoKo is kool and all, but Khloé's made no secret of her dream to be Mama KoKo.
With so many Kardashians expecting — confirmed or not — people everywhere seem to be preparing for some sort of Kardashian baby tsunami. Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate. Kylie Jenner hasn't said it outright, but reports state that she's also expecting. With three little ones on the way, the world should probably prepare itself for an onslaught of Kardashian news in 2018.
All of this is news happens to be dropping during the tenth anniversary of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere. Naturally, more cynical fans are chalking this up to a master plan from Kris Jenner herself. If anyone can orchestrate a Kardashian pregnancy pact — and get all the headlines, ratings, and exclusive interviews in the process — it's her.
