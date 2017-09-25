Meghan Markle's Must-Have Accessory

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t Everlane’s only famous fan. On Monday, at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Meghan Markle was seen holding hands with her boyfriend Prince Harry — but that wasn’t the only thing the Suits actress had in her hands, Markle carried Everlane’s Day Market Tote that retails for £123.
Everlane shared a photo of Markle on Instagram stories wearing a white button-up shirt, cropped jeans, and her tote with the caption: “@meghanmarkle we like your style.” The image shows Markle smiling as she walks next to Prince Harry.
Although the couple has been dating for more than a year, the games' opening ceremony on Saturday actually marked their first official appearance, according to People. It’s worth noting Markle did accompany the royal to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception in May, though she didn't attend the ceremony itself.
Advertisement
As for Markle’s bag, the cognac colour is sold out now but is expected to restock on November 25 so mark your calendars now, we can't guarantee you'll catch a royal with it, but at least you'll be able to carry all your essentials like one.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement