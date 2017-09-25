Fans Think They Found The Moment Travis Scott Found Out About Kylie Jenner's Reported Pregnancy

It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Internet sleuths are digging into Travis Scott's old tweets — and they think they know exactly when the rapper found out about his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner's, alleged pregnancy.
Back in June, Scott tweeted, "Legit happiest day of my life." At the time, the post seemed fairly innocuous. But what if he'd just learned a certain piece of information that would have caused such an elated reaction?
Advertisement
Plus, it may not be a coincidence that Scott's tweet came shortly before he and Kylie revealed their matching butterfly tattoos. Could they have marked the occasion by getting inked in honour of their future child?
Of course, we still don't know for certain whether or not Kylie Jenner is actually pregnant. TMZ first reported the news on Friday, but Jenner herself has yet to confirm the rumours.
Still, sources close to the couple seem eager to talk about the alleged baby news.
"It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about," an unnamed source told People. "Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."
For her part, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner didn't deny the news when reporters asked her about the pregnancy reports. Jenner told The Cut that her daughter has "not confirmed anything" — but she didn't say it wasn't true, either.
Advertisement