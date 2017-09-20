Plenty of fans already believe Wonder Woman, a.k.a. Diana Prince, is bisexual — but they want Warner Bros. and D.C. Comics to make it official.
In conjunction with Bisexual Awareness Week, fans have launched a Change.org petition asking Warner Bros. to make Wonder Woman bisexual in the movie's sequel. Gianna Collier-Pitts, a GLAAD activist and Museum of Modern Art intern, appears to be behind the petition.
"The likelihood of Wonder Woman being bisexual has been alluded to over the years, primarily in comics," Collier-Pitts wrote in the Change.org petition. "Writer of Wonder Woman: Rebirth Greg Rucka even confirmed that "Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women, so why is it so hard to translate this for the silver screen?"
Collier-Pitts is referring to an interview Rucka did with Comicosity a year ago, where he explained that the "concept" of being gay wouldn't exist in Themyscira.
"It's supposed to be paradise. You're supposed to be able to live happily. You're supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic, and sexual relationship. And the only options are women," Rucka told Comicosity. "But an Amazon doesn't look at another Amazon and say, 'You're gay.' They don't. The concept doesn't exist."
Collier-Pitts ended the petition with a straightforward plea.
"The bar is already so low when it comes to celebrating women and LGBTQ characters in a positive way, and I am tired of grasping at straws in an effort to see myself represented," she wrote. "All I ask is that Warner Bros. directly acknowledge Diana Prince for who she is, who she has always been (regardless of her current love interest), and what her character could potentially represent for millions of people."
