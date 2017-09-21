It’s impossible not to think about what the Belmonts did for the two months Cora was trapped in their house. I assume, they shopped at the grocery store, saw friends, went to work, and lived their public lives similar to the way they had before the weekend of July 4th 2012 ever happened. They acted as if everything was normal. They acted as if they didn’t have a young woman held prisoner in their guest bedroom, as if they weren’t filling her body with heroine on the regular just to make sure she didn’t know the difference between a drug-induced haze and reality. In one especially chilling scene, Mr. Belmont sits in bed with Cora, asking her what she can recall — all she wants is more heroine. In an equally unsettling scene, we see Mr. Belmont purposefully injecting Cora’s arm with heroine poorly to make sure it looks like she’s an addict. Again, there's so much blood. This entire scheme to protect Frankie was clearly meticulously planned.