Australian voters have until November 7 to mail in a ballot regarding marriage equality and Liam Hemsworth is making his opinion heard. The actor posted a photo of the island nation done up in a rainbow flag asking his followers to vote yes on the issue of same-sex marriage before the issue heads to Parliament.
"I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it's a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender," Hemsworth wrote. "To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let's not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia."
Entertainment Tonight reports that Hemsworth's fiancée, Miley Cyrus, would definitely be proud of this particular post. A longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, Cyrus established the Happy Hippie Foundation in 2014, which helps homeless and LGBTQ youth. In addition to the image of his home country, Hemsworth's Instagram slideshow included various images of marriage-equality protests and rallies, with rainbow signs and hearts declaring "Equal love," "Vote yes," and "Love is love."
Hemsworth's older brother, Chris, posted a similar plea on his own account last month. It seems that LGBTQ rights are a family affair, which gives fans one more reason to love the Hemsworths.
"Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving Aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone!" Chris wrote alongside an image showing the official Australian Electoral Commission website. "Vote now for marriage equality #equality."
According to The Guardian, 55% of Australian voters support marriage equality. Those statistics come with the news that groups opposing same-sex marriage have spent five times more money in oppositional television ads. With the Hemsworths on board, here's hoping that voters take to their ballots and make their voices heard, too.
