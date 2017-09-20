I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it's a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender. To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let's not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:12am PDT