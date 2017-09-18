Disney's live-action remake of Beauty & The Beast didn't just inspire fans to revisit the tale as old as time, it also gave wedding photographers and event planners plenty of ideas to integrate into real-life weddings. Since so many brides hope for a fairy-tale happy ending when it comes to their wedding day, PopSugar reports that a team of pros took it upon themselves to stage an over-the-top Beauty & The Beast-inspired ceremony that'll have Disney fans running for their inspiration boards.
To create a wedding inspired by a Disney classic without veering into cosplay and LARPing territory, California-based photographer Raelyn Elizabeth, Sylver Weddings and Events, and Baldwin Bridal and Events modernised some of the Disney details.
Advertisement
For the main event — that would be the wedding gown, not the chicken-or-fish situation — Elizabeth said that the team wanted to give Belle's signature yellow ballgown a bit of an update. Instead of tiers and tufts, they dreamed up a very au courant dip-dye ombré effect, which has the spirit of Disney's films without going full-on costume.
"We updated our Belle's look by dip-dying a dress in golden yellow and orange dye for a super-current ombré look," Elizabeth explained.
And instead of using Disney props, the team incorporated actual clocks, candelabras, and bell jars in the faux reception. The seating chart incorporated Belle's favourite hobby, reading, and the floral arrangements straddled the line between fairy-tale magic and down-to-earth whimsy. Each guest's place setting featured a red rose, keeping the iconic flower front-and-centre, and the guestbook featured lyrics from the film's eponymous theme song.
It may be too much for brides looking for wedding ideas, but for Disney fans, it's the perfect combination of homage and enchantment. Ever since the photos hit the internet, they have been shared on just about every social media network. Thanks to that, it seems that this wedding will join the Disney films in retelling that tale as old as time over and over again.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement