50 Cent Forgot He Was Involved In The Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Drama

It’s hard to believe that it’s only been about two months since Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s relationship basically exploded right before our eyes on social media. Although it seems like that happened at least a year ago because time has basically become an irrelevant concept in 2017, we still remember nearly every last detail of what happened on that fateful day when Kardashian viciously posted revenge porn of his ex-fiancé on Instagram. However, apparently not everyone recalls what went down, even those who inserted themselves into the drama. Yes, we’re talking about you, 50 Cent.