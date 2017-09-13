50 Cent Forgot He Was Involved In The Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Drama

It’s hard to believe that it’s only been about two months since Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s relationship basically exploded right before our eyes on social media. Although it seems like that happened at least a year ago because time has basically become an irrelevant concept in 2017, we still remember nearly every last detail of what happened on that fateful day when Kardashian viciously posted revenge porn of his ex-fiancé on Instagram. However, apparently not everyone recalls what went down, even those who inserted themselves into the drama. Yes, we’re talking about you, 50 Cent.
Earlier this week, 50 Cent appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and as is customary for the show, the host asked his guest questions that had been submitted by viewers. Never one to sidestep even the most tough or awkward questions, Cohen told the rapper that one viewer wanted to know when he had last spoken to Rob Kardashian.
Advertisement
It took a minute for 50 Cent to realize the implications of this question, but surely we all remember what he did when all the drama between Rob and Chyna was going on. In the middle of it all, the rapper, who, by the way, has also been sued for posting revenge porn, posted a screenshot on Instagram of the words, "I dated a Hoe to I know how you feel" typed on a solid black background.
When 50 Cent didn’t immediately bring up this post, Cohen wasted no time airing that dirty laundry. After Cohen announced what 50 Cent had wrote in his post, the rapper laughed with what we hope is embarrassment, although he doesn’t seem to have much shame. He the said, "Andy, you’re not supposed to say that shit in front of people again," which makes no sense as the post is still there for all the world to see. And Cohen immediately clapped back saying, "Well sweetie, you commented that on Instagram."
We just love seeing Andy Cohen put 50 Cent on the spot, but perhaps the best part of this whole clips is the look on fellow guest Maggie Gyllenhaal's face as it unfolds. She doesn't say a single word throughout the entire exchange, and yet, she is just clearly not having this. Same, girl.
Advertisement