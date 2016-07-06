24 Times 50 Cent Crossed The Line

50 Cent is a pretty complex guy.
He was born Curtis James Jackson III on July 6, 1975 in New York City and his life has been anything but boring.
By the time he was 12, he was involved in the drug scene of the 80s, he told Rolling Stone, and was arrested for his involvement. In 2000, he was struck by nine bullets in a shooting. And then, in 2002, the 27-year-old rapper was discovered by Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem.
With Eminem's help, 50 Cent rose to the top of the hip-hop industry, making a name for himself as both a rapper and a businessman. He released his first studio album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin' in 2003 giving us singles such as the much-karaoked "In da Club" as well as "21 Questions" and "P.I.M.P." The break-out album was also nominated for a Grammy.
Since that first successful album, 50 Cent has been endorsed and invested in multiple franchises and brands, appeared in over two dozens films, and engaged in a rap feud or two.
Admittedly, 50 has been through some ups-and-downs. In the midst of all that, 50 has always tried to keep it 100, even if that occasionally meant taking it a bit too far. He's good at finding the line, and crossing it with no qualms.
So, in honor of his 41st year around the sun, here are 24 times 50 Cent was just a little too much. But keep doing you, Fiddy. And, in the words of, well... you "go, shawty, It's your birthday, We gon' party like it's yo birthday."
