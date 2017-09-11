Known more for lavish diamond-themed parties in Ibiza and her hot-pink lifestyle than for being auntie material, Paris Hilton just proved she's more than just a socialite with a plush DJ gig.
According to E! News, Hilton's a pretty great aunt. However, she's earned the title of Best Aunt thanks to her penchant for being super generous with her niece, Lily-Grace Rothschild.
Both Hilton and her sister, Nicky, were waiting for a fashion show to start at New York Fashion Week when an E! News reporter asked Nicky what made her sister a great aunt.
"Whenever she comes over, she comes bearing sweet gifts," Nicky explained. "Clothing, toys, dolls. Lily-Grace gets really excited when Auntie Paris walks in the door."
Paris, in all of her glossy glory, nodded and beamed while her sister described her habits. "I like to spoil her," Paris said of her niece.
The heiress will soon have the chance to be twice as generous. Nicky is pregnant with her second child, which means that Auntie Paris will have another niece or nephew to spoil. Even though most of the public knows Paris for her partying ways and her over-the-top habits, she told Yahoo that she spends as much time with Lily-Grace as possible when she's back in New York City. And although she doesn't post any snapshots of the kiddo on her social media feeds for privacy reasons, she does mention her niece pretty often, using throwback pics of her and her sister, instead.
"I've been with [Lily-Grace] every day since I’ve been in New York," Hilton said. "I'm obsessed with her. She's the most beautiful baby I've ever seen in my life."
Paris is currently in New York for Fashion Week, but she'll be jetting back to Spain for an extension of her residency in Ibiza through October. After that, you can be sure that the proud aunt will be pencilling in some quality time with her niece.
