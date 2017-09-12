Idris Elba Just Confirmed His Relationship

Idris Elba juggles romance with survival in his upcoming film The Mountain Between Us, but IRL, things in the love department are going a little more smoothly. During an interview with Refinery29, Elba opened up about his rumored relationship, and gave the adorable scoop on his new girlfriend.
After spotting the 45-year-old at the Toronto International Film Festival with a partner by his side, the rumor mill was buzzing. Who was she? How did they meet? And are they really together?
"I have a girlfriend," Elba confirmed in the interview. "You saw me with Sabrina [Dhowre]."
The 29-year-old won the Miss Vancouver crown back in 2014 and apparently met Elba while he was working on the movie.
Advertisement
"I met her during the filming of Mountain Between Us," he continued, adding that she's Canadian.
The two made their first public appearance on the red carpet for Molly's Game, which also starred Elba alongside Jessica Chastain.
While his offscreen love is still blooming, his onscreen love is going through a very different journey. Kate Winslet, who costars with Elba in The Mountain Between Us, opened up back in June about how the story brings their two characters together.
"There are moments of extreme tension in the early part of the film," she explained to Refinery29. "It feels really far away — the idea that this couple might actually fall in love because there’s so much stuff around them, emotional stuff that they both have. They’ve both got baggage. They’ve both got their situations back home. Somehow they break each other down, emotionally, in a way. It’s almost as though they become their true selves with each other in ways that they’ve perhaps never been before."
Watch Elba gush about his new relationship below!
Advertisement