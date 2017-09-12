Louis C.K. just put the rumours to rest — sort of.
In an interview with The New York Times about his new movie, I Love You, Daddy, Louis C.K. seemed to deny that the allegations about his reported sexual misconduct are true.
"If you actually participate in a rumour, you make it bigger, and you make it real," C.K. told the Times' Cara Buckley when asked about the allegations. When Buckley followed up to ask if the rumours weren't "real," C.K. responded, "No."
"They're rumours, that’s all that is," he told the Times.
Buckley also asked the comedian about Tig Notaro's recent comments to The Daily Beast. Speaking about her Amazon series, One Mississippi, Notaro said that C.K. "has nothing to do with the show," despite being listed as an executive producer. She also said that he should "handle" the sexual misconduct rumours.
"I think it's important to take care of that, to handle that, because it's serious to be assaulted," Notaro told The Daily Beast last month. "It's serious to be harassed. It's serious, it's serious, it's serious."
In the New York Times interview, C.K. declined to get into the specifics, though his response suggests he was confused by Notaro's statements.
"I don't know why she said the things she's said, I really don't," he told Buckley. "I don't think talking about that stuff in the press and having conversations over press lanes is a good idea."
When speaking about his new movie, which is about a man whose teenage daughter is seduced by an older man, C.K. also made a frank statement about morality and celebrities.
"There are these people in the world that we all talk about, and we want to know that they're all good, or they're all bad," he told Buckley. "The uncomfortable truth is, you never really know. You don't know anybody. To me, if there was one thing this movie is about, it's that you don't know anybody."
