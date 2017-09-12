Things Got Too Real For Ellaria Sand After Filming That Scene With Cersei

Known for its attention to detail, Game of Thrones' prop department didn't hold anything back when it came to creating a prison for Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) and her daughter, Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers). Things were so realistic, in fact, that Varma actually had to be sawed out of her manacles after filming that jaw-dropping scene with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).
Mashable reports that in the new episode of Game Revealed, Varma says that after logging long hours of screaming at Headey and bringing up the emotions necessary when you're sentenced to watch your child die right before your eyes, she had to deal with getting stuck in her cuffs.
"Rosabell and I had to wear manacles and we were tied to the wall and we had trouble, because either they'd come undone, because we were fighting against them, or couldn't get them off," Varma explains in the video. "Literally, at the end of the day, I was like 'mate, I can't get it off, can someone help me?' and everyone's gone. Pete from props is like, 'I think we need a saw,' and I had to be sawn out."
To make matters even more harrowing, the episode's director added that Varma filmed that scene on her first day back at work for season 7. So not only was the scene one of the most memorable from the entire season (which says a lot when you consider a zombie dragon and flaming swords), but it was the first time that Headey and Varma met on-screen.
First impressions don't get much more memorable than poison, murder, and slow, agonising death.
"It was literally the first day shooting of the season, and it's a four-and-a-half page, incredibly intense scene," director Mark Mylod said. "So it was a heck of a thing to ask Indira and Lena and Rosa to drop into on day one of shooting."
Check out the whole video below.
