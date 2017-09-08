Megan Fox’s Husband Has The Best Response When People Ask Why His 4-Year-Old Son Wears Dresses

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Greene have been together for over 10 years, and have three adorable children together: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey Rivers. Both Fox and Greene occasionally posts photos of their kids on his Instagram page, which has prompted some haters to crawl out of the woodwork. The source of their ire? Photos of 4-year-old Noah wearing a Frozen dress and 3-year-old Bodhi wearing a bright red wig.
In a recent interview with the Hollywood Pipeline, the 90210 star, clapped back at people who were concern-trolling the Greene fam.
"My son, he's 4. I've heard from some people that they don't agree. They don't agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, 'I don't care.' He's 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It's dresses or goggles or slippers—whatever. It's his life. They're not my clothes...I feel like at 4, at 5, that's the time he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. If he wants to, awesome. Good on him."
Advertisement
Pushing aside the fact that how Fox and Greene parent their children is no one's business, kids should be allowed to dress however they want — at that crucial age, kids are figuring out their interests and exploring the world as a giant, weird thing, and playing dress-up is a huge part of that. We are stoked that are raising their sons to express themselves however they choose.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement