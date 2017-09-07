We Need To Talk About Kate Winslet Defending Working With Woody Allen & Roman Polanski

In preparation for the release of Wonder Wheel, the latest Woody Allen movie starring Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, and Juno Temple, Winslet met with the New York Times to discuss her recent work, before the conversation took a turn for the controversial. The interviewer asked the actress how she felt about working with Allen, knowing he's been accused of sexual abuse by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.
"Of course one thinks about it," Winslet replied. "But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person."
Advertisement
She related this to also working with director Roman Polanski, who now stands accused of sexual assault by three different women.
"Woody Allen is an incredible director," she continued. "So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth."
While these accusations are just that — accusations — people are still upset with the actress for taking such a neutral stance on a serious issue.
Kate Winslet justifying working with predators is gross. The victims don't have the luxury to "put it to one side." https://t.co/HmTK7ff75P pic.twitter.com/q8St1srGUL— CandicePedersen (@CandicePedersen) September 7, 2017
"Kate Winslet justifying working with predators is gross," a fan wrote. "The victims don't have the luxury to 'put it to one side.'"
Hey Kate Winslet. Believe women. Shitty answer about Woody Allen and Roman Polanski given to @melenar @nytimesarts pic.twitter.com/sJqBB32vME— Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) September 6, 2017
"Hey Kate Winslet. Believe women," added Melissa Silverstein, founder of Women And Hollywood. "Shitty answer about Woody Allen and Roman Polanski given to @melenar @nytimesarts."
Refinery29 has reached out to Kate Winslet's team for comment and will update if we hear back.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement