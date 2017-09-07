What A Million-Pound Wedding In Italy Looks Like

One of our favourite things to do is looking at photos of insanely opulent weddings and feeling relieved that we're not the ones spending the serious cash. However, that doesn't stop us from gawking. And while the latest one we spotted may not be quite as over-the-top as that £10+ million wedding with the Lady Gaga performance, it still offers plenty of eye candy.
The bride and groom were Adam Kamani — the son of billionaire Mahmud Kamani, the founder of the Boohoo fashion chain — and Charlotte McHale, The Daily Mail reported. Kamani's father, an Indian immigrant to the U.K., reportedly grew his business from a market stall.
The wedding took place at the historic Villa Erba, pictured, which has served as the filming location for Hollywood movies including Ocean's Twelve. (The Daily Mail adds that it's also a favorite spot of George Clooney, who famously owns a vacation home on Lake Como.)
The three-day celebration started with an Indian ceremony for which family members were dressed in traditional attire.
The next day, McHale changed into a huge ballgown with a train for days, accessorizing with a tiara. While the bride was stunning, that lush floral arch is also a sight to behold.
The bridal party was classically stylish in blush and blue.
"As guests sat down to dinner, tenors performed ''O Sole Mio' to the accompaniment of a live string quartet and the evening ended with the obligatory fireworks display," according to the Mail. But of course.
Just when you think, "All this £1-million wedding is missing is a Beyoncé dance," the bride and bridesmaids deliver a show-stopping choreographed number. That is one dazzling sparkly jumpsuit.
