Combs, who portrayed Ella Montgomery, the free-spirited mum of Aria (Lucy Hale) for seven seasons on the Freeform series, took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her boyfriend, whom People reports is named Mike.
Combs may keep her romantic life as quiet as possible, but she couldn't resist showing off her new bling. The Charmed alum — who, sadly, won't be returning to the series for the show's report CW revival — posted a photo of her gorgeous diamond ring, and added a very simple, sweet caption to the pic.
"Yes. Just yes," wrote Combs.
This will be Combs' third marriage, having previously been wed to Bryan Travis Smith and David Donoho, with whom she shares her three children.
Fans and friends on Instagram are thrilled for the actress, and shared their excitement in the comments section, writing things like:
"I'm so unbelievably happy for you. you deserve all the happiness the world has to offer and more! Congratulations Xx"
"Omg ! So happy for you ! Congratulation ! This ring is wonderful."
"Your man has got good taste - in fiancés and engagement rings! Wishing you both a lifetime of joy!"
While we have no idea what ceremony — if any — Combs and her new fiancé are planning, we do know that Combs looks fabulous in a wedding dress from her turn on TV. During season 6 of Pretty Little Liars, Combs and her ex-husband, Byron Montgomery (Chad Lowe), walked down the aisle in an enviable wedding ceremony.
Congrats to the happy couple — it's great that Combs got out of the basement in order to say yes to this lucky guy.
