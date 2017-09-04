Zayn Malik debuted a new look while away celebrating Eid al-Adha with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, and their mothers. The photo, shared by the singer's mother, shows Malik with a completely shaved head.
Malik is known for changing up his hair quite frequently, often growing it out, buzzing it short, and experimenting with colour. Not one to shy away from a bold look, he's had just about every hairstyle there is. Top knot? Done it. Platinum blond? Yep. Johnny Depp in Cry Baby-inspired coif? Been there, done that. Before shaving it entirely, he had been sporting bleached buzz. As reported by People, during their trip to Gigi Hadid's mother's horse farm in Pennsylvania, Malik seems to have decided that he wanted a change. The former One Direction member's mother Trisha Malik posted the photo yesterday, keeping the caption to three heart emojis, igniting a flurry of fan reactions.
Advertisement
Fans have been tremendously invested in boyband-turned-R&B singer's tresses from the get-go. It seems that Twitter lights up every time Malik changes his hair. Who could forget the loose curl of 2014? The internet lost its collective mind over a single strand. How will his fans respond to this noticeable, new look? About how you expect.
I'm sorry but the old zayn's hair can't come to the phone right now? why? oh, cause it's dEAD! DOESNT EXIST ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/6obugvyhK1— bre (@zrhysand) September 3, 2017
Zayn,,,,,is bald . Bald . Bald,,is a adjective,,,for zayn ,,, bc ,,,, he is ,,bald. pic.twitter.com/TPeigYxBg2— madison (@wtfckstyles) September 3, 2017
However, some fans weren't convinced that the singer actually shaved his head, citing the time he shared a photo with a "new" tattoo that was in fact only temporary.
y'all don't remember when zayn got a fake ass tattoo on the side of his face and everybody thought it was real? this man PLAYS TOO MUCH. pic.twitter.com/rTx3bjaWjU— marie (@tsusnami) September 3, 2017
Amidst the countless, confused fans, there were quite a few who thought Malik suited the new look.
Zayn being bald again, reminds me of this era??#VeranoMTV2017 Zayn pic.twitter.com/pWfAb6oG9j— Erzanaa | 3 (@zaynxsaviour) August 31, 2017
Some fans speculated that there may be a hidden reason behind why he decided to try the totally hair free look. Perhaps he's just staying on trend? Shaved heads are having a moment. Whatever the reason, fans have mixed emotions about it. But remember, like that time you tried to cut your own bangs, hair grows back.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement