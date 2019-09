Malik is known for changing up his hair quite frequently, often growing it out, buzzing it short, and experimenting with colour. Not one to shy away from a bold look, he's had just about every hairstyle there is. Top knot? Done it. Platinum blond? Yep. Johnny Depp in Cry Baby-inspired coif? Been there, done that. Before shaving it entirely, he had been sporting bleached buzz. As reported by People, during their trip to Gigi Hadid's mother's horse farm in Pennsylvania , Malik seems to have decided that he wanted a change. The former One Direction member's mother Trisha Malik posted the photo yesterday, keeping the caption to three heart emojis, igniting a flurry of fan reactions.