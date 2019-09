Lucky, after reading for the initial role, Meester felt a stronger connection to Blair (natch). So to convince the producers she deserved the spot, she did something drastic — and it involved a little hair dye. GG co-creator, Josh Schwartz, told Vanity Fair that Meester proved her determination to play Waldorf: “She came in and she was really funny, and really smart and played vulnerable," he said. "But there was one problem: she was blonde. And Blake was blonde, obviously; Serena had to be blonde. So, [Leighton] went to the sink and dyed her hair. She wanted it."