Meet The Hollywood Z List: 29 Actresses, Singers & Activists On The Verge Of Superstardom

What’s your approach to social media?

"Social media can ruin a lot of things, but my career kind of started because of the internet obviously, and social media was a huge part of it and it still is. It’s a way to connect with fans... But it can really, really mess some stuff up, whether it's a relationship with a friend or a guy or whatever. Especially with any sort of fame at all, anyone can find out anything through the internet, and then completely perceive it in the wrong way. So, I kind of feel mixed about it except that I love Instagram and I always have and I’ve always been fully in charge of my Instagram and what I post and how I respond. I try to respond to all of my DMs and everybody who’s trying to reach out to me, because fans are the reason that I’m anything, and to take that for granted is so, so wrong."