If you had the hots for Ser Davos during this season of Game Of Thrones, you weren't alone. There are many fans who find the gruff, silver-haired hero undeniably attractive, and actor Liam Cunningham has some thoughts. In an interview with Vulture, writer Sean Collins brought up the fact that many of his female friends found Ser Davos alluring, and the 56-year-old was definitely caught off guard.
"As I like to say, the star of Game of Thrones is Game of Thrones," he replied. "The show is the star."
But, c'mon, he has to have noticed it at least a little.
"I think there is a certain amount of …Because there are so many morally ambiguous characters in this, maybe some of your female friends have daddy issues or something like that, because Davos would certainly make a wonderful father," he said, clearly fumbling for the right thing to say.
However, it's not that he doesn't see where they're coming from.
"Listen, I’d love to be like Davos," he continued. "I aspire to be that man. You know where you are with this guy. He has a sense of fun, and he’s not fearful of life. As he said to Stannis, he’s not fearful of his death, either. He’s a guy you’d love in your corner. He’s a quiet hero. He’s kind of what we all aspire to be. But if it’s anything other than that, you need to speak to your friends."
Psst, Liam Cunningham, then you probably shouldn't look at Twitter:
"name one (1) wingman more fly than ser davos"
"I love Ser Davos so much. So much."
If you're not fancying Ser Davos Seaworth I feel like you're missing out.— Andrew Ellard (@ellardent) August 19, 2017
"If you're not fancying Ser Davos Seaworth I feel like you're missing out."
You've got it, Ser Davos, so flaunt it.
