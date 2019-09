The Unlikely Inspiration Behind Miley Cyrus' VMAs Performance

The 24-year-old is not shy when it comes to chatting about her musical inspirations, claiming that she and Presley have a lot more in common than meets the eye. In 2014, Cyrus spoke out about the similarities between his dancing and her controversial VMAs performance the year prior: "Elvis, he wasn't wearing the outfits I was wearing but he was coming out and he was doing like the OG twerking," she told Rolling Stone . "He was like sex. He was a symbol of sex but no one would have ever called Elvis a shit because he wasn't a girl. It's that double standard and I think I'm doing something for the double standard."