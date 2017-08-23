"I am the last Targaryen, Jon Snow," Dany (Emilia Clarke) says declaratively, though fans were knowingly chuckling among themselves. We've been waiting for her brother, Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) real father, Rhaegar Targaryen, to make an appearance on Game of Thrones since we visited in the Tower of Joy in the season 6 finale. The Targaryen prince with an armour of rubies is such an integral part of the series' lore, even though he's never been seen on screen before.
That may be about to change during this week's season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf." The episode's title is an obvious allusion to both Daenerys and Jon, but it also alludes to Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), who we last saw giving birth to Jon Snow in one of Bran's (Issac Hempstead-Wright) flashback visions. We now know that Rhaegar and Lyanna were actually married, meaning Jon Snow is true royalty, and not a love child. Does the title suggest that Rhaegar will making an appearance on this week's finale?
One clue we have comes from Vanity Fair, by way of super-sleuthing on the part of Redditors. They deduced that Welsh actor Wilf Scolding could be playing Rhaegar, as evidenced by some very specific details. First, actress Aisling Franciosi began following him on Twitter when the season 7 was in production last September. He is also following Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos. They also note that Game of Thrones has a habit of casting unknown or first-time actors.
In the books, Rhaegar is described as being very attractive and having the Targaryen's signature long silver hair. Scolding may not have Rhaegar's silver locks, but we all know that the hair designer on Game of Thrones works some serious magic. We can definitely see Lyanna Stark falling for this majesty. If this theory is true, meet our new potential Rhaegar Targaryen:
