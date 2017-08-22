K.J. Apa Hates This GIF Of Himself — But We Can't Stop Laughing

Meghan De Maria
With its teen drama and just-campy-enough storylines, Riverdale lends itself seamlessly to memes and GIFs. (It doesn't hurt that star Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the CW show, is a meme queen in her own right.) But it looks like star K.J. Apa doesn't love being memed — or, at least, he doesn't love that infamous GIF of him blinking.
In an interview with Ireland's Press Association, Apa said he wasn't happy the first time he saw the GIF.
"I hated that GIF," Apa told interviewer Holly Bytes. "The first time I saw it, Lili, I think, was the first one to tweet it. I hated it so much. I was like, Why would you upload that? Also, why would Warner Bros make that GIF?"
Apa isn't wrong — Reinhart did tweet the GIF in March. "New commercial for contact lenses starring @kj_apa #riverdale," she wrote. The tweet brought in more than 5,000 likes.
"I look like the biggest idiot," the actor added in the video interview. "So, yeah, not happy about it, actually."
Still, the star isn't above poking fun at his costars, either, so it's safe to assume he's not too upset about the GIF. Earlier this month, Apa tweeted a photo of the four Riverdale stars in which Cole Sprouse's hand is on prominent display. "Dam @colesprouse u got nice looking hands just noticed this. Legend," Apa wrote.
In the Q&A, Apa also revealed that he hopes we'll see Polly and Jason's twin babies in Riverdale season 2. We hope so, too — though given their family history, the twins are in for quite a whirlwind. Check out the interview with Apa below.
