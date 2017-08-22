A Day In The Life Of Kylie Jenner's BFF, Model Jordyn Woods

She’s surprisingly blunt ("I'm too busy to watch TV"), and mature for 19, often dropping gems about the power of attraction ("Sometimes, you literally just have to ask the universe for something") and the meaning of fame ("You can have millions of people following you; that’s not success, that's fame"). She’s still a teenager at heart, though, so by the end of our day together, our little crew — myself, her publicist, and our photographer — begins to feel like a high school clique, despite the decade age difference between its oldest and youngest member. We’ll get emo while listening to SZA, agonise over boys, and get manicures (obviously). Woods will also open up about the death of her father, admit that she became a spokesperson for body positivity by accident, and, yes, talk about what it’s really like being Kylie Jenner’s best friend.