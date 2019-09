GoT Fans Cannot Get Over This Big Question From Last Night's Episode

The latest Game of Thrones episode, " Beyond the Wall ," was one of the most emotionally-charged hours in television history (well, at least in the history of GoT). In just 70 minutes, we saw Sansa and Arya go head-to-head in an epic sister feud , Jon and his men battle the Army of the Dead, The Hound putting aside his prejudice of the Wildlings to save Tormund's life, the once King of the North pledge his allegiance to Daenerys Targaryen to form the most badass alliance, and the heartbreaking death of Viserion