A little over a month ago, Beyoncé treated us to our very first glimpse of her and Jay-Z’s twin babies Sir and Rumi. Though we had been waiting for the moment for five months, which, let’s face it, feels like three lifetimes in 2017, the one photo didn’t satisfy our burning need to see and know all about our chosen royal family. Instead, it ignited in us an even stronger craving for more photos of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi. Always a clever businesswoman, that may have been the singer’s plan all along because she just dropped a new collector's edition of the How To Make Lemonade box set that includes exclusive photos of Beyoncé and her family, and it costs a cool $300.
The new limited-edition box set comes with a 600-page hardcover coffee table book. According to Beyoncé's website, the book features "hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of Lemonade, and shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments." It will also have some of our queen's personal writing, a foreword from Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, and poetry by Warsan Shire.
In addition to the book, this version of the How To Make Lemonade box set comes with audio and visual album downloads and the first pressing of the double LP vinyl with a new track listing.
Now, it's important for you to know that, though the book definitely includes exclusive photos of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange, and Blue Ivy, as confirmed by People, we don't know if the new twins will be featured. So, take that into consideration before you drop the big bucks. The 600-page book is available today, but according to Beyoncé's website, there are "limited quantities." That unfortunately means you may not have too much time to mull over this $300 purchase, so maybe just go for it?
