If you've ever wondered what the Game of Thrones cast could possibly be doing in between scenes, Emilia Clarke has an answer. The star posted a video of castmate Kit Harington in full Jon Snow get-up, but he's not acting very king-like. Instead, he has taken on the role of "dragon."
In last week's episode of Game of Thrones, we saw Jon Snow movingly put his hand on one of Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons, Drogon. With that one powerful connection, Drogon appeared ready to trust Snow. Fans of Daenerys and Jon might even say the moment is building up to their inevitable (slightly incestuous) relationship.
Advertisement
While that scene may have been enough to prove himself to Drogon (and Daenerys has certainly warmed up to Snow), Emilia Clarke is still unimpressed. She captions this hilarious video of Harington pretending to be a dragon with, "I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them."
In it, her laughter is infectious. Harington flaps his dragon wings so earnestly that you cannot help but smile. In the caption, Clarke adds #YouKnowNothingJonSnow and #ButYouDoKnowHowToNotGetBlownOffACliffInGaleForceWindsSoTheresAlwaysThat. What she's referencing is the fact that, while they were filming the dragon scene, the winds on the cliff were intense. Insider learned from Game of Thrones cinematographer, Robert McLachlan, that during the scene, Kit Harington was being tied down by a rope. You can actually see it moving around in Emilia Clarke's Instagram video.
Apparently, Harington's huge cape (which you can totally DIY from an Ikea rug) was acting like a kite. So, when a heavy wind blew by, it would knock Harington right off the cliff. Luckily, the cable kept him secure and we got both an awesome GoT episode and a cute video of Harington.
It's only a matter of time before someone sets this video to R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly," and we are counting the seconds.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement