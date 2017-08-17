Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Stayed At A French Villa Together & Our Hearts Can't Go On

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Merie W. Wallace/20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock.
If last month's Titanic cast reunion wasn't enough, now Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have gone on vacation together.
Us Weekly reported Wednesday that the Titanic costars were seen together at a pool in Saint-Tropez, France, on 26th July.
The poolside visit at DiCaprio's French villa coincided with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's annual charity auction last month. At the auction, DiCaprio and Winslet reunited with Billy Zane.
The foundation, formed in 1998, helps provide environmental protection groups with funding grants. The auction raised $30 (£23) million for the foundation's charity work. But this year's foundation coincided with the 20th anniversary of Titanic's release year — so naturally, it was the perfect place for the reunion.
"Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure," Billy Zane captioned an Instagram photo of himself with his costars at the time.
It's heartwarming to see the costars are still close friends after all these years. According to unnamed sources, DiCaprio walked Winslet down the aisle during her 2012 wedding to Ned Rocknroll.
Winslet and DiCaprio are definitely friendship goals. They've praised each other plenty of times over the years, and it's clear they have a lot of respect for each other's talents.
"She is the consummate professional; she keeps pushing herself to an emotional truth when she's working," DiCaprio said of Winslet during an appearance on the Today show. "That's why I keep saying she's the best."
And at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild awards, Winslet was DiCaprio's biggest fan. That year, DiCaprio won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, thanks to his work in The Revenant.
Still, despite the fact that Winslet is happily married, fans were shipping these two after the photos were published.
And in case you've forgotten, Us Weekly points out that the longtime pals also costarred in 2008's Revolutionary Road.
